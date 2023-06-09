PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 10, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Available moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may trigger brief showers during this forecast period. The concentration of Sahara dust over the local area is expected to gradually diminish. However, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. 

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy/Brief showers possible

Partly Sunny

Fair to Partly Sunny

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:36 AM

05:36 AM

05:36 AM

SUNSET

06:47 PM

06:48 PM

06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1685

