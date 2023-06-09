DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 10, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may trigger brief showers during this forecast period. The concentration of Sahara dust over the local area is expected to gradually diminish. However, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy/

Brief showers possible Partly Sunny Fair to Partly Sunny HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:48 PM 06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1685