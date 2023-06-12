PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (06:00 LST) June 13, 2023 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

 

Forecast High:  32°C / 90°F            Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts. 

 

SYNOPSIS:  

A surge of moisture will account for increased cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.  

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday  

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Breezy, 

Isolated Showers Possible  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Breezy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy, 

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:48 PM 

06:49 PM 

06:49 PM 

 

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1686

