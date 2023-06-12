DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (06:00 LST) June 13, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A surge of moisture will account for increased cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1686