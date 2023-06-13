PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 14, 2023 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few isolated showers. 

 

Forecast High:  32°C / 90°F            Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

 

SYNOPSIS:  

Available moisture and instability will account for occasional cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.  

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday  

Thursday  

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy 

Breezy, 

Brief Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Breezy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:49 PM 

06:49 PM 

06:49 PM 

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1687

