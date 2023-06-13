DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 14, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and instability will account for occasional cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1687