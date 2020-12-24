DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 24, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 25, 2020

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 21 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain brisk winds. Meanwhile, a moisture surge associated with a low-level trough will produce increased shower activity today. This will gradually taper off over night as the perturbation moves west, away from the local area.

A small craft warning will remain in effect for St Maarten and surrounding waters as seas are expected to peak near 12 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 12 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1018