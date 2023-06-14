PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 15, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High:  32°C / 90°F            Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Available moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause isolated showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday 

Friday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy,

Few Passing Showers

Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Few Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

27°C / 81°F

27°C 81°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:37 AM

05:37 AM

05:37 AM

SUNSET

06:49 PM

06:49 PM

06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1688

