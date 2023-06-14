DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 15, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause isolated showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers Possible Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1688