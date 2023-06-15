DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 16, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause a few passing showers as they move across the region in a gentle to moderate wind flow.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Few Showers Possible
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower Possible
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:50 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1689
View comments
Hide comments