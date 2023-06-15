PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 16, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible.

Forecast High:  32°C / 90°F            Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Patches of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause a few passing showers as they move across the region in a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday

Saturday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Few Showers Possible

Fair to Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower Possible

Fair to Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

27°C / 81°F

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:37 AM

05:37 AM

05:37 AM

SUNSET

06:49 PM

06:49 PM

06:50 PM

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1689

