DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 17, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is generating a gentle to moderate wind flow. Additionally, a relatively dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:50 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1690