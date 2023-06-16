PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 17, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.               

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is generating a gentle to moderate wind flow. Additionally, a relatively dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next several days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:49 PM 

06:50 PM 

06:50 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1690

