DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 17, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is generating a gentle to moderate wind flow. Additionally, a relatively dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1690
