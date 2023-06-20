DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 21, 2023

…TROPICAL STORM BRET EXPECTED THE STRENGTHEN…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph and a few higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a tropical wave will cause isolated showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 11:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near 1150 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Bret is expected to further strengthen before impacting the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Thursday night. Its closest point to St. Maarten is projected to be about 267 miles on Friday morning. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system and prepare accordingly.

Also, a tropical disturbance (designated as Invest AL93) following Bret, has a high chance of developing and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days, as the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the Atlantic.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

