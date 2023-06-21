DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 22, 2023

…TROPICAL STORM BRET CONTINUES TO MOVE WESTWARD…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and lingering moisture associated with a tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region.

Sea conditions are predicted to peak at 6 feet during this forecast period. However, a gradual deterioration is expected as the week progresses.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

The center of Tropical Storm Bret was located about 790 miles southeast of St. Maarten at 11:00 AM (15:00 UTC).

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gustsand additional strengthening is expected.

Bret is moving towards the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) and its closest point to St. Maarten is projected to be about 260 miles southwest on Friday morning.

An area of low pressure (designated as Invest AL93) following Bret, has a high chance of developing and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days, as the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the Atlantic.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of Bret and other systems, while keeping the public updated accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday:Partly cloudy to cloudy and windy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER:Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Cloudy, Windy, Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

