DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 23, 2023

…NO CHANGES TO BRET’S FORECAST…

…TROP. DEPRESSION #4 TO PASS NEAR SXM…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, JUNE 25th…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze, and a few isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

this afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts up to 30 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability moving into the local area due to the proximity of Tropical Storm Bret will cause an increasing chance of cloudy periods and isolated showers. Some of these showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunder, as well as gusty winds.

Above-normal seas, peaking up to 9 feet, are expected through the next couple of days. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough



WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

1.The center of Tropical Storm Bret was located about 465 miles southeast of St. Maarten at 11:00am (15:00 UTC).

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts.

Bret is moving towards the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) and its closest point to St. Maarten is predicted to be about 260 miles south-southwest on Friday morning.

2. The center of Tropical Depression #4 was located about 1430 miles southeast of St. Maarten at 11:00am (15:00 UTC).

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

TD #4 is currently moving west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and projected to pass near or just north of the island Sunday night into Monday, with its closest point to St. Maarten approximately 240 miles northeast on Monday morning.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant and monitor all subsequent updates.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers possible Cloudy, Windy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 24°C / 75°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

