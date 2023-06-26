DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 27, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle wind flow across the region. Additionally, moisture associated with the remnants of Cindy and an approaching tropical wave may produce isolated showers.

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1695