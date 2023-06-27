PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 28, 2023

WEATHER: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and occasional higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of favorable upper level conditions and an approaching tropical wave, will account for isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the local area. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday:Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Light Haze,

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

31°C / 87°F

31°C / 87°F

LOW TEMP

27°C / 81°F

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

05:39 AM

05:40 AM

05:40 AM

SUNSET

06:52 PM

06:52 PM

06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1696

