DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 28, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:



This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and occasional higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of favorable upper level conditions and an approaching tropical wave, will account for isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the local area. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday:Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Light Haze, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1696