DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 29, 2023

…A HEAVY RAINFALL/FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR

ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy, and hazy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave moving through the local region will cause cloudy periods, isolated showers, and possible thunderstorms through the next 24 or so hours. Some of these showers may be heavy and can lead to localized flooding and/or rockslides along hillsides. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday:Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST



DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Isolated Showers,

poss. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers,

poss. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM



