DATE ISSUED: Sunday, December 27, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) December 28, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: East to east northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture associated with a weak low level trough will cause a few showers as they move across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to gentle winds.

Seas are expected to remain moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1019