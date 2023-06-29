DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 30, 2023

…THE HEAVY RAINFALL/FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, and hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Although lingering moisture will maintain cloudy skies and a low chance of brief local showers, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1698