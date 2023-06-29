DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 30, 2023
…THE HEAVY RAINFALL/FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, and hazy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Although lingering moisture will maintain cloudy skies and a low chance of brief local showers, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1698
