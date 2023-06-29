PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 30, 2023 

…THE HEAVY RAINFALL/FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, and hazy with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Although lingering moisture will maintain cloudy skies and a low chance of brief local showers, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:40 AM 

05:40 AM 

05:40 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

