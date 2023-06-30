DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 01, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of drier air and Saharan dust is anticipated to restrict significant precipitation across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant as air quality will be affected during the next few days.

Marine conditions are predicted to be slight during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,

Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM



