DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 01, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A combination of drier air and Saharan dust is anticipated to restrict significant precipitation across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant as air quality will be affected during the next few days.   

Marine conditions are predicted to be slight during this forecast period.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                       WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Hazy,Isolated Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:40 AM 

05:40 AM 

05:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

