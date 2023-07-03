PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 04, 2023

WEATHER:This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Moisture associated with a tropical wave will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. Varying concentration of Saharan dust will continue to affect the region, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

31°C / 87°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

27°C / 81°F

27°C / 81°F

SUNRISE

05:41 AM

05:41 AM

05:42 AM

SUNSET

06:52 PM

06:52 PM

06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1700

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY