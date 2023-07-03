DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 04, 2023
WEATHER:This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture associated with a tropical wave will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. Varying concentration of Saharan dust will continue to affect the region, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
