DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 04, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a tropical wave will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. Varying concentration of Saharan dust will continue to affect the region, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:41 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1700