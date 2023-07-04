DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 05, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust drifting through a stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant, as air quality is affected.

Moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet are expected during the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1701