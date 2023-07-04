DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 05, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Varying concentrations of Saharan dust drifting through a stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant, as air quality is affected.
Moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet are expected during the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
