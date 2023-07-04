PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 05, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust drifting through a stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant, as air quality is affected. 

Moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet are expected during the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:41 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

