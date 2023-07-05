PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 06, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief passing shower possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 14 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Precipitation will be restricted over the local area as the atmosphere remains dry and stable. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. 

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief passing showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

