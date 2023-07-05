DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 06, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief passing shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Precipitation will be restricted over the local area as the atmosphere remains dry and stable. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1702
