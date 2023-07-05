DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 06, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Precipitation will be restricted over the local area as the atmosphere remains dry and stable. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM



