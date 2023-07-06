PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 07, 2023 

WEATHER:This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times, and a few brief showers

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The presence of Saharan dust will continue to limit significant precipitation, in addition to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Few Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Few Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:43 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

