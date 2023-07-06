DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 07, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times, and a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The presence of Saharan dust will continue to limit significant precipitation, in addition to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM



