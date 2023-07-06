DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 07, 2023
WEATHER:This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times, and a few brief showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The presence of Saharan dust will continue to limit significant precipitation, in addition to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
