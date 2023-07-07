DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 08, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will gradually increase cloudiness and shower activity across the region.

Seas are predicted to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers,

poss. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:43 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM



