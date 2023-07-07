PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 08, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy. 

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will gradually increase cloudiness and shower activity across the region. 

Seas are predicted to peak at 6 feet during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Breezy,Isolated Showers,poss. Thunderstorms 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 87°F 

31°C / 87°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:42 AM 

05:43 AM 

05:43 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

