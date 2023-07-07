DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 08, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will gradually increase cloudiness and shower activity across the region.
Seas are predicted to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,Isolated Showers, poss. Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1705
