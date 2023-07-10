DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 11, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight surface pressaure gradient will account for brisk winds across the region. Patches of moisture moving in the wind flow may produce brief local showers. Meanwhile, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant as varying concentrations of Saharan dust is expected to affect air quality.

Sea conditions are expected to remain moderate before deteriorating later this week. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Cloudy, Windy, Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:44 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM



