DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 11, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief local showers possible

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A tight surface pressaure gradient will account for brisk winds across the region. Patches of moisture moving in the wind flow may produce brief local showers. Meanwhile, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant as varying concentrations of Saharan dust is expected to affect air quality.  

Sea conditions are expected to remain moderate before deteriorating later this week. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate            

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Cloudy, Windy,  

Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:43 AM 

05:44 AM 

05:44 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

