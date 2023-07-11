Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jul 11 2023

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Central Atlantic:

A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the system moves generally eastward. By the weekend, the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi/Kelly

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1707