DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 13, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight:Cloudy, breezy, slightly hazy, and isolated showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and occasional higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Initially, lingering moisture and instability in wake of a tropical wave will account for cloudiness, isolated showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms. A gradual improvement is expected as the wave continues to move away, and Saharan dust enters the region.
Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 6 feet during this forecast period.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Cloudy, Breezy,
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Light Haze,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 87°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1708
