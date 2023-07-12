DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 13, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight:Cloudy, breezy, slightly hazy, and isolated showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and occasional higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Initially, lingering moisture and instability in wake of a tropical wave will account for cloudiness, isolated showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms. A gradual improvement is expected as the wave continues to move away, and Saharan dust enters the region.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 6 feet during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Generally Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Poss. Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 87°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:44 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM



