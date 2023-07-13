DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 14, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of drier air and Saharan dust moving across region is predicted to limit significant shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 5 feet for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
