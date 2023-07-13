PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 14, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A combination of drier air and Saharan dust moving across region is predicted to limit significant shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.  

Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 5 feet for the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:44 AM 

05:45 AM 

05:45 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1709

