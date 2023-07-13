DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 14, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of drier air and Saharan dust moving across region is predicted to limit significant shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 5 feet for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:45 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM



