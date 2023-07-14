DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 15, 2023
WEATHER:This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation. Meanwhile, a dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.
Slight to moderate seas can be expected during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:45 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:51 PMA
