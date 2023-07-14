PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 15, 2023

WEATHER:This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation. Meanwhile, a dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

27°C / 81°F

SUNRISE

05:45 AM

05:45 AM

05:45 AM

SUNSET

06:52 PM

06:52 PM

06:51 PMA

