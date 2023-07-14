DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 15, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation. Meanwhile, a dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST



DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:45 AM 05:45 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:51 PMA

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1710