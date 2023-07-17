DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 18, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 87°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may cause cloudy periods and isolated showers today. Gradually, a plume of Saharan dust will move into the local area and affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will continue during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Tuesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Hazy, Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1711
