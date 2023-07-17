DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 18, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 87°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may cause cloudy periods and isolated showers today. Gradually, a plume of Saharan dust will move into the local area and affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will continue during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Hazy, Isolated

Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:46 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1711