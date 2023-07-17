PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 18, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 87°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may cause cloudy periods and isolated showers today. Gradually, a plume of Saharan dust will move into the local area and affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions. 

Slight to moderate seas will continue during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

SatSingle vis 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Tuesday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Hazy, IsolatedShowers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:46 AM 

05:46 AM 

05:46 AM 

SUNSET 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

