DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 19, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible. 

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively drier and more stable atmosphere with particles of Saharan dust will affect air quality and limit shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow. 

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC). 

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com 

 

 SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:46 AM 

05:46 AM 

05:47 AM 

SUNSET 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1712

