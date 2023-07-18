DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 19, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F



Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively drier and more stable atmosphere with particles of Saharan dust will affect air quality and limit shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:46 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1712