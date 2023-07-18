DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 19, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively drier and more stable atmosphere with particles of Saharan dust will affect air quality and limit shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1712
