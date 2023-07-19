DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 20, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds. Meanwhile, a combination of drier air and a thick plume of Saharan dust will restrict shower activity and affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy,
Breezy & Hazy
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy,
Breezy & Hazy
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy,
& Hazy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:50 PM
