DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 20, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds. Meanwhile, a combination of drier air and a thick plume of Saharan dust will restrict shower activity and affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

SatSingle vis

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair to Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy & Hazy 

Fair to Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy & Hazy 

Fair to Partly Cloudy, 

& Hazy 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:46 AM 

05:47 AM 

05:47 AM 

SUNSET 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:50 PM 

