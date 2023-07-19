DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 20, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds. Meanwhile, a combination of drier air and a thick plume of Saharan dust will restrict shower activity and affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Hazy



Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Hazy Fair to Partly Cloudy, & Hazy HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:47 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:50 PM



