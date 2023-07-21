DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 22, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds across the region. Additionally, a dusty and relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation and affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Slight seas are predicted to peak at 4 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: An area of low pressurelocated several hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form in the next several days, as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

The meteorological department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a passing shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:48 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:50 PM



