DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 25, 2023 

WEATHER: 

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy. 

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with the passage of a strong tropical wave through the region could trigger isolated showers across the local area. Additionally, a tighter pressure gradient will account for brisk winds.  

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected during this forecast period. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  Slow development remains possible for an area of low pressure located east of the Windward Islands. There’s a low chance of it developing within the next 2-7 days. However, rainfall activity and gusty winds are possible as the system passes through the region.  

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.  

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Light Haze,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:48 AM 

05:49 AM 

05:49 AM 

SUNSET 

06:50 PM 

06:49 PM 

06:49 PM 

