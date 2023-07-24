DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 25, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with the passage of a strong tropical wave through the region could trigger isolated showers across the local area. Additionally, a tighter pressure gradient will account for brisk winds.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: Slow development remains possible for an area of low pressure located east of the Windward Islands. There’s a low chance of it developing within the next 2-7 days. However, rainfall activity and gusty winds are possible as the system passes through the region.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM



