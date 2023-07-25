DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 26, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave continues to move south of the region. Some of these showers may drift across the local area during this forecast period. Residents and visitors are urged to continue to be vigilant in low-lying areas in the event of heavy showers.

Moderate seas are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: A tropical wave located just east of the Windward Islands (invest 95L) continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southern Caribbean. There is a low chance of formation through the next 48 hours.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Eugenio





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM



