DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 27, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds. Patches of moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause brief isolated showers as they move across the region.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few of days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,Isolated Showers Poss.

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

27°C / 81°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:49 AM

05:49 AM

05:50 AM

SUNSET

06:49 PM

06:49 PM

06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1717

