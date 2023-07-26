DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 27, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds. Patches of moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause brief isolated showers as they move across the region.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few of days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:48 PM
