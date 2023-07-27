DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 28, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain easterly winds across the region. Low level cloud patches drifting over the local area may cause brief isolated showers.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a medium formation chance during the next 7 days. Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week.

The meteorological department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Poss. Partly Cloudy, Breezy/ Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy/ Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:50 AM 05:50 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:48 PM 06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1718