DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 29, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday morning: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Remainder of Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with an approaching weak tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and increase the chance for showers across the local region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds. Additionally, a light plume of Saharan Dust may affect air quality; hence, persons with sensitive allergies should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: A tropical wave located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a medium chance of formation during the next 7 days. Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:50 AM 05:50 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:48 PM 06:47 PM

