DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) Aug 1, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy at first and then becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 07 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a weak tropical wave will continue to affect the region today. It is likely that some of this instability will move over the local area this afternoon and tonight. Consequently, increased cloudiness, isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Residents and visitors are urged to be vigilant in areas prone to flooding. Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: An area of low pressure located about 700 miles east northeast of the Leeward Islands has a high chance for development within the next 48 hours. It is likely that a tropical depression could form during the next day or so. This system does not pose a threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and inform the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers, Poss. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:51 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:46 PM



