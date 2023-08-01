PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 02, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds across the local area. Available moisture in the wake of a tropical wave along with daytime heating may cause isolated showers.

Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight             WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:51 AM

05:51 AM

05:51 AM

SUNSET

06:47 PM

06:46 PM

06:46 PM

