DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 02, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds across the local area. Available moisture in the wake of a tropical wave along with daytime heating may cause isolated showers.

Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:51 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:46 PM 06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1721