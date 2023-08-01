DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 02, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds across the local area. Available moisture in the wake of a tropical wave along with daytime heating may cause isolated showers.
Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:51 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:47 PM
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
