DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 03, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with an approaching surface trough will account for isolated showers and possible thunderstorms, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Additionally, a slack surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isol. Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:51 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
|
06:45 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1722
