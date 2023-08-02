DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 03, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching surface trough will account for isolated showers and possible thunderstorms, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Additionally, a slack surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isol. Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:51 AM 05:52 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:46 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1722