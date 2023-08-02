PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 03, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching surface trough will account for isolated showers and possible thunderstorms, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Additionally, a slack surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight             WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isol. Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

32°C / 90°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

27°C / 81°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:51 AM

05:51 AM

05:52 AM

SUNSET

06:46 PM

06:46 PM

06:45 PM

