DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 04, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible isolated thunder. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph. 

Tonight through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak surface trough affecting the local area will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers. Some of these showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunder. As such, residents and visitors should be vigilant in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Additionally, a tightening pressure gradient will gradually increase winds from light to moderate over the next 24 hours.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                  

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers, possible Thunder 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible  

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:51 AM 

05:52 AM 

05:52 AM 

SUNSET 

06:46 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 
