DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 05, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, a tightened pressure gradient will cause mostly moderate winds throughout the forecast period.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:52 AM 05:52 AM 05:52 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:45 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1724