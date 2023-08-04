PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 05, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible. 

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Available moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, a tightened pressure gradient will cause mostly moderate winds throughout the forecast period. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:52 AM 

05:52 AM 

05:52 AM 

SUNSET 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:44 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1724

