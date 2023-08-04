DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 05, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, a tightened pressure gradient will cause mostly moderate winds throughout the forecast period.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
|
06:44 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1724
