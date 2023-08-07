DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 08, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and instability will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will cause breezy conditions across the region.
Seas are expected to be moderate for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers, Poss Isolated thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Brief Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:44 PM
|
06:43 PM
|
06:43 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1725
