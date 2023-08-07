DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 08, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will cause breezy conditions across the region.

Seas are expected to be moderate for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers, Poss Isolated thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Few Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:43 PM 06:43 PM

