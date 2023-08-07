PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 08, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will cause breezy conditions across the region.

Seas are expected to be moderate for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers, Poss Isolated thunderstorms

Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers

Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

27°C / 81°F

27°C / 81°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:53 AM

05:53 AM

05:53 AM

SUNSET

06:44 PM

06:43 PM

06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1725

