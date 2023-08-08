PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 09, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave along with favorable upper-level conditions will cause cloudy periods, isolated showers some of which may be heavy, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the local area. Residents in flood prone areas should remain vigilant. 

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate for the next few days.  

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers, Isolated thunderstorms 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:53 AM 

05:53 AM 

05:53 AM 

SUNSET 

06:43 PM 

06:43 PM 

06:42 PM 

