DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 10, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will affect air quality throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, available moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave and favorable upper-level conditions will continue to enhance isolated showers across the local area. Some showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly during the overnight hours. As a result, users in flood prone areas should remain vigilant.
Seas are expected to be slight to moderate for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,
poss. Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:42 PM
|
06:41 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1727
