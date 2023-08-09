DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 10, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will affect air quality throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, available moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave and favorable upper-level conditions will continue to enhance isolated showers across the local area. Some showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly during the overnight hours. As a result, users in flood prone areas should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, poss. Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:42 PM 06:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1727