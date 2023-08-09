PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 10, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible. 

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will affect air quality throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, available moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave and favorable upper-level conditions will continue to enhance isolated showers across the local area. Some showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly during the overnight hours. As a result, users in flood prone areas should remain vigilant. 

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate for the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,  

poss. Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, slightly Hazy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:53 AM 

05:53 AM 

05:54 AM 

SUNSET 

06:43 PM 

06:42 PM 

06:41 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1727

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY