DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 11, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will affect air quality throughout the forecast period. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Meanwhile, lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may produce brief showers across the local area.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST



 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:54 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:42 PM 06:41 PM 06:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1728