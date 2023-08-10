PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 11, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will affect air quality throughout the forecast period. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Meanwhile, lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may produce brief showers across the local area.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Slightly Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:53 AM 

05:54 AM 

05:54 AM 

SUNSET 

06:42 PM 

06:41 PM 

06:41 PM 

