DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 11, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will affect air quality throughout the forecast period. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Meanwhile, lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may produce brief showers across the local area.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:53 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:42 PM
|
06:41 PM
|
06:41 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1728
View comments
Hide comments