PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 12, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze. 

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and light haze, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

An approaching trough is predicted to increase cloudiness and the possibility of isolated showers. Meanwhile, Saharan Dust continues to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

thumbnail SatSingle vis

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Light Haze,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:54 AM 

05:54 AM 

05:54 AM 

SUNSET 

06:41 PM 

06:41 PM 

06:40 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1729

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY