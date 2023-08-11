DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 12, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and light haze, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching trough is predicted to increase cloudiness and the possibility of isolated showers. Meanwhile, Saharan Dust continues to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:54 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:41 PM 06:40 PM



