DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 15, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture drifting across the region may cause brief showers. The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain moderate winds during this forecast period. Varying concentrations of dust haze will affect the region for the next few days. Persons with allergies or respiratory illness should be vigilant.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, as seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Light Haze Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Light Haze Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:40 PM 06:39 PM 06:38 PM



