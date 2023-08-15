DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 16, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Saharan dust moving into the region will affect air quality for the next few days. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Additionally, moisture associated with a weak tropical wave may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a tight pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions.
Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, as seas are predicted to peak at 7 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Breezy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:55 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:39 PM
|
06:38 PM
|
06:38 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1731
