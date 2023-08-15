PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 16, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Saharan dust moving into the region will affect air quality for the next few days.  Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Additionally, moisture associated with a weak tropical wave may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a tight pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions.  

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, as seas are predicted to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy, Slightly Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Breezy, Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy, Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:39 PM 

06:38 PM 

06:38 PM 

 

Source: The Daily Herald

