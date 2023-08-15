DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 16, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F



Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Saharan dust moving into the region will affect air quality for the next few days. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Additionally, moisture associated with a weak tropical wave may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a tight pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, as seas are predicted to peak at 7 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Breezy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:38 PM 06:38 PM



