DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 17, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F



Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased concentrations of Saharan dust are expected over the region for the next few days. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should exercise caution. However, lingering moisture and instability associated with a recent tropical wave may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a tight pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions.

Seas are predicted to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:38 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1732