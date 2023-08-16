PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 17, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief showers possible

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Increased concentrations of Saharan dust are expected over the region for the next few days. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should exercise caution. However, lingering moisture and instability associated with a recent tropical wave may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a tight pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions. 

Seas are predicted to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy, Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy, Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy, Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:38 PM 

06:38 PM 

06:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1732

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY