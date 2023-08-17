DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 17, 2023 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 18, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with slight haze, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorm.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region. Patches of moisture drifting with the wind flow may produce a few isolated showers across the local area during the forecast period. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to linger across the region for the next several days. Persons with allergies and respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for above normal seas mainly along the northern and eastern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: There are two areas of low pressure located in the central Atlantic with medium chance for development within the next seven days.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these system and keep the public updated.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with slight haze and isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Isolated Showers,



Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:37 PM 06:36 PM



