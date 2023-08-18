DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 19, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tightened surface pressure gradient will cause brisk winds across the region. Lingering moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may produce isolated showers. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality during the next several days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.

A small craft advisory remains in effect as seas are expected to peak near 9 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: An area of low pressure located several hundred miles east southeast of the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of formation through the next 7 days. Another area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic has a medium chance of formation within the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and keep the public updated.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:56 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:36 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1734